TikToker reveals shocking earnings from viral prank phone call videos

A TikTok prankster didn’t go viral until six months into her content creation journey, but has since cashed in some hefty earnings from two trending videos.

TikToker Lola often goes viral for her prank phone call videos, as she said she’s on the platform “to make you laugh.”

Most notably, she’s used AI to create an Ice Spice voice. She then called famous cookie company, Crumbl, pretending to be the ‘In Ha Mood’ artist and garnered over 4M views.

Lola did the same thing with rapper Nicki Minaj and called Papa Johns Pizza. The prank phone call, which resulted in a comical conversation between the artist and the restaurant, has since reached over 19M views.

Now, the TikToker has shared with her 62K followers how much money the platform has paid her for her two viral videos, shocking many of her viewers.

In a TikTok shared by Lola on August 25th where she broke down her earnings, she revealed that her RPM (rate per minute) for the Ice Spice video was $0.56. Since posting the TikTok on August 12, Lola has pocketed $735.86 for that one video – and then some.

She also detailed how much she made from her Nicki Minaj prank phone call, which went even more viral. At an RPM of $0.44, Lola ended up cashing in with $3,643.33 from her August 13th TikTok.

“This is honestly your sign to keep posting on TikTok,” Lola said as she explained how it took her six months to finally have a video of hers go viral.

Viewers were just as shocked as she was by her earnings and commented on their envy about all the things Lola could buy with her $4K.

“Damn, a whole rent and bills,” wrote an impressed viewer.

“Girl, you gonna get paid again,” added another, as Lola’s explanation of her earnings reached over 20M views.

Many viewers also commented how they wished they could have made money from their viral TikToks. However, being from an ineligible country, they don’t have access to the platform’s “creator fund,” which allows TikTokers with over 10K followers to earn money for their viral videos.

Streamer IceTalks also shocked his followers after he tweeted how much he earned from TikTok versus Twitch.

In a tweet shared this September, IceTalks revealed he made over $4K from TikTok during the month of August, which was about $1.5K more than his Twitch cash out.