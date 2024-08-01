TikToker reveals dumpster diving secrets after earning nearly $80K

A TikToker is going viral on the video-sharing platform after revealing that she’s made nearly $80,000 by dumpster diving, finding expensive hauls from major brands to fill her pocketbook.

Tiffany She’ree, AKA ‘The Dumpster Diving Mama,’ boasts over three million followers on TikTok, where she shares eye-popping finds from her dumpster diving excursions.

The Texas-based mother of four took social media by storm after quitting her traditional job to focus on dumpster diving, discovering some pricey treasures to fund her family.

As told in an interview with What’s the Jam, Tiffany dumpster dives anywhere from two to three times a week, often choosing to see what big retail stores have thrown away rather than perusing through residential trash bins.

In one video, the TikToker discovered a massive haul of Nike New Balance shoes with the tags still attached, along with shirts and sweatbands from the sports brand.

As reported by the New York Post, Tiffany says she’s made nearly $80,000 in just two years of dumpster diving. She’s been perusing stores’ garbage for eight years — and her hard work is definitely paying off.

Commenters are equal parts impressed with her finds and upset at stores for throwing away merchandise that seems perfectly good, with one viewer writing: “So many kids could use those [shoes] for school, and they just pitch them.”

“This is so stupid of the stores to toss things like this, especially when people are struggling to buy necessities,” another said.

However, one store’s trash is Tiffany’s treasure. The influencer even sells some of her finds in ‘mystery boxes’ on her very own website, where fans can keep up with her latest endeavors.

In a video posted on July 31, 2024, ‘The Dumpster Diving Mama’ discovered a huge haul of products tossed by Burlington, including brand-new dishware, unopened jars of candies, thermoses, Crocs, and more.

“You never know when stores are going to toss stuff,” she told What’s the Jam. “it’s really just all about luck. …if you can name it, I’ve probably found it.”

Luckily for Tiffany, dumpster diving is technically legal in all 50 states in the USA (minus signs prohibiting trespassing, etc.) — meaning she’s free to take what’s thrown out without facing any trouble with the law.