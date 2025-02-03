TikToker reportedly scammed out of $3k after artist offers to paint her

A TikTok user was reportedly scammed out of $3,000 after an artist sent her a message asking to use her as a “muse” for a painting.

Ever since TikTok’s creation in 2016, the short-form video app has been the home of a wide variety of viral content.

With its popularity, though, has come a number of controversial issues involving content on the site and other “scams” like fake videos selling bootleg merch from celebrities.

On Friday, January 31, FoxCarolina reported that a woman was scammed out of $3,000 after receiving a TikTok DM from an artist.

Woman scammed by TikTok artist

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman said she was contacted by a user on TikTok who said they were searching for a “muse to paint.”

The user said an art buyer was willing to pay the woman to pose for the artist, and then promptly sent photos of multiple checks. When the victim deposited the checks into the bank, they were returned as fraudulent – causing her to lose the money in the process.

The victim also said she was contacted by someone who pretended to be law enforcement who pressured her into sending them money via Apple Pay. The woman was reportedly scammed out of roughly $3,200.

It’s unknown whether or not the woman will get her money back, but is likely working with the bank to figure out the situation.

This isn’t the first time a scam has surfaced from TikTok, either. During the height of the massive Stanley tumbler craze back in January 2024, a self proclaimed “personal shopper” was accused of selling fake cups to her viewers during TikTok Live streams.

The accusations stemmed from a now-deleted thread on the TikTok Gossip subreddit, with many pointing out that the TikToker allegedly blocked everyone who mentioned that the cups could be counterfeit and shut off comments to her livestream all together.