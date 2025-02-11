TikToker Remi Jo apologizes to Sophia Umansky after “bullying” her in text exchange

Remi Jo Bader was in shock after realizing she mistook Sophia Umansky’s texts for incoming messages from a guy she had just met.

TikTok’s Remi Jo Bader, popular for her lifestyle content, met Sophia Umansky, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

The two instantly clicked and decided to exchange phone numbers. On the same night they met, Bader also met a man whom she exchanged numbers with.

However, the TikToker failed to save both numbers in her phone. When Umansky texted her later that same evening, Bader thought it was the guy who was messaging her.

Their conversation took a turn when Bader told Umansky she was “disgusting.” Adding, “Hahaha I hope u go f*ck urself freak. Delete my number.”

Umansky, unaware that the TikToker thought it was the guy texting her, replied, “Omg you’re scaring me.” She then sent Bader selfies, but the TikToker continued to mistake who was texting her, thinking it was the guy pranking her with photos of his girlfriend.

“I’m thinking that this is the guy texting me, messing with me,” Bader recounted.

Remi Jo screams in shock after realizing it was Sophia Umansky texting her

It wasn’t until she showed her friend the conversation, that she realized the person on the receiving end of her scorn was Umansky.

Bader said she instantly screamed in shock at how she mistreated Umansky. “Luckily she’s the nicest girl ever. I told her, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Not only did Bader apologize to Umansky, but she also sent her a box of cookies. During a TikTok video about the exchange, Umansky recalled, “I think I might be getting bullied by Remi Bader.”

“This was one of the funniest and scariest experiences of my life,” Umansky detailed. “I feel like she’s joking, so I’m just going to joke back with it. Little did I know, she thought I was a guy sending her a picture of a random girl.”

After the mistake, Umansky said she’s hopeful she and Bader will become besties. “Remi, I love you, and I’m so glad we’ve experienced so much together in this short span of our friendship, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us,” she said.

While Bader is busy keeping up with appearances and creating TikTok content, Umansky is doing the same as she was just in New York City for New York Fashion Week.

Despite her family’s Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills, getting canceled after its second season, Umansky was happy that fans were able to see a “little glimpse” of her life on the show.