TikToker lands in hospital after trying viral cucumber salad trend

A TikToker has issued a warning over the viral cucumber salad trend after she followed the recipe and ended up in a hospital.

Cucumber salads are trending on TikTok, after Logan Moffitt, also known as the ‘Cucumber Guy,’ went viral with his recipes. But his videos often involve using a mandolin to slice the vegetable into thin pieces, which can lead to injuries if not handled properly.

Aussie TikToker Bec “bechardgrave” Hardgrave learned this the hard way, as she took to the app to share how recreating a popular cucumber salad led to a visit to the emergency room.

In the short clip, she’s seen finely slicing a cucumber with a mandolin. It then quickly cuts to footage of her in the hospital, with a bandage wrapped around her hand.

“I didn’t show the clip on TikTok because I didn’t want the clip to get flagged but after that, I sliced my hand on that mandolin,” she told her viewers. “Here’s a warning for everyone.

“I had just bought that mandolin from K-Mart and didn’t open up the box fully but it comes with a guard – so that doesn’t happen,” Bec added, showing her bandaged hand.

“No stitches because it’s too wide to stitch. He said if I had brought the skin in with me, he could have stitched it on my hand so I just have to wait.”

She concluded her video by saying “Just don’t use a mandolin,” before her partner interrupted with: “Just use the guard.” Bec then noted that Logan “didn’t use the guard in his videos.”

TikTok users took to the comments to share their thoughts, with one writing: “I get so anxious every mandolin video, coming from someone who cut themselves badly when the guard fell off.”

Another person said: “As a hospo worker who has seen many people slice their hand on a mandolin cutting tomatoes, always use the guard! I am always so scared.”