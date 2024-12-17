TikToker Joules Smith dies aged 6 after terminal cancer diagnosis

The family of “little dancing queen” Joules Smith, who died from terminal cancer, asked that supporters continue to dance in honor of their daughter and her diagnosis.

On Monday, December 9, TikTok star Joules Smith died from cancer at age 6. Her dad Joe took to the platform to share the news to her 290k followers, who mourned along with Joe and his wife Elisha.

“Joules has been an absolute inspiration to everyone and I am so proud to be her dad, as is Elisha, her mom,” Joe said. “We take so much comfort in knowing she inspired and touched the lives of so many people around the world.”

Article continues after ad

Joe continued to thank all of their supporters, noting how important it was for him and his wife that people continue to dance for Joules, which was the way their family raised awareness for her cancer.

“Please, if you’re going to do anything, let’s carry on dancing for little Joules, because I know she would still be dancing,” he said.

Article continues after ad

With a laugh that was infectious and a spirit that soared, Smith epitomized perfection in the eyes of her family. “Our beautiful little dancing queen,” Smith’s dad would call her.

Article continues after ad

Joules Smith given nine months to live before her death

Though her parents took her into the hospital earlier this year to check on mild symptoms, they left with a terminal diagnosis — inoperable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive tumor found in the brainstem.

Smith was given nine months to live in May and made every moment count. Most notably, she and her dad loved to dance. They even danced in honor of her diagnosis to raise awareness for her cancer, prompting thousands of TikTokers to do the same.

Article continues after ad

As Smith became a rising TikTok star, her family, who resides in the UK, was able to raise almost $100k in a GoFundMe that was setup by a family friend.

Those who followed her story were saddened to hear of her death and shared their condolences with her family.

Article continues after ad

“I am so so sorry, [I] can’t believe what you must be going through right now. We will continue dancing for Joules always,” wrote one.

Article continues after ad

“You have also been amazing, Joe. Courageous, inspiring… not only have you been the most incredible parents, you raised awareness in the process. You’ve made her so proud,” added another.

In July, 10-year-old TikTok star Bella Brave also died, sending many supporters into disarray. Bella died due to complications from a lung infection after having been diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s disease.