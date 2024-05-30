TikToker interviews Elvis director Baz Luhrmann without knowing who he is

A TikToker is going viral after interviewing acclaimed film director Baz Luhrmann on the street without recognizing him, leading to an awkward discussion between the two that’s taking social media by storm.

Australian TikToker Georgia Godworth was wandering in Newtown with her camera hoping to interview people on the street when she came upon none other than Baz Luhrmann.

Luhrmann is known for several high-profile Hollywood films such as The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio and, most recently, his acclaimed Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.

However, Godworth had no idea that the person she was interviewing had so much star power, and simply decided to ask him about his relationship status — but their conversation couldn’t begin until he adjusted the camera to the specific angle he wanted, true to his status as a decorated director.

“I’m married,” he explained. “During that journey of marriage, the person I’m married to and I found our own really genuine, authentic concept of what our contract to each other should be.

“But I think, more importantly, marriage is not so much about what exists between you and another person. It’s about advertising to other people that you love and care as to what the dealio is.”

The director took in the TikToker’s comments as she brought up having ‘open relationships’ — and their conversation quickly devolved into a back-and-forth about “foursomes” that left viewers stunned.

“What is the point of the conversation we’re having?” Luhrmann asked. “…I usually don’t do interviews, but you know what? Happy to be a part of yours.”

The interview, first uploaded to Godworth’s page on April 8, 2024, has now gone viral, racking up over 2 million views in a post on X after a user couldn’t believe the TikToker had no idea who Luhrmann was.

“I can’t get over him adjusting the camera for optimum lighting!” one user pointed out. “He said only the best for me.”

“Please tell me you’re joking and you absolutely knew who this was,” another wrote — to which Godworth admitted that she “genuinely had no idea.”

“‘Okay .. what is the point of the conversation we’re having?’ is everything to me,” another said.

While there are plenty of celebrities with a high-profile following on TikTok, this chance encounter with one of Hollywood’s biggest directors sent viewers for a loop, leaving many impressed by Luhrmann’s attitude and responses to the TikToker’s off-the-wall questions.