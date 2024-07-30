TikToker goes viral with tips to match with Olympians on dating app

A TikToker went mega-viral after she gave a tutorial on how to find and match with Olympians on Hinge during their stay in Paris.

Thanks to this one TikToker, over 14M viewers now know how to get a chance at finding Olympians while using a dating app.

However, this doesn’t work on just any dating app. Sofia Elizabeth insisted that Hinge was the way to go if you wanted to find and match with those in the Olympic Village.

In one of her viral TikToks, she claimed she matched even met up with a 2024 Olympic athlete. Sofia then shared how to find them on Hinge.

The TikToker explained that “there will be signs, like them playing sports” on their dating profiles, which will assure you that you’re dealing with the real deal.

“Unlike Tinder or Bumble, you don’t have to pay to change your locations on Hinge,” she noted – a key factor in her tutorial.

“To match with an athlete, you gotta train like an athlete,” she joked before sharing that the next step would be to ask Google where the Olympic Village is located, as that is where all athletes reside.

Next, Hinge users would have to go to their settings and change their neighborhood to “Saint-Denis.”

The TikToker said the only thing left to do after changing your neighborhood settings would be to swipe, swipe, and swipe some more.

“You do kinda have to be hardcore in this if you truly do want an Olympian. I feel like the algorithm eventually picks up that you only want Olympians after saying no to everyone else – and then it becomes super easy,” she said.

Viewers of her viral Hinge tutorial thanked her for her “free game” and said that she was “doing the Lord’s work” by sharing her tips.

Though Hinge gives a preview of who you’re matching within their biography, sometimes, dates can go wrong.

For one TikToker, that’s exactly what happened. In 2023, they kicked out their Hinge date from their home. The match then used her lipstick to write all over her toilet.

Hopefully, Sofia’s insight leads to better experiences for users, as she was confident that her advice would work for others.