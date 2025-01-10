TikToker goes viral with Dominos free emergency pizza as they’ve got big issue

A Dominos customer has gone viral on TikTok after getting their hands on a free ‘emergency’ pizza. However, they had one big issue with what they’d received.

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch. However, that saying has been dismissed time and time by different fast food offerings. At times, outlets will run promotions that allow you to grab something and it won’t cost a penny. Typically, this is a reward for being a loyal customer.

Article continues after ad

Well, back in 2023, Dominos hopped on board with their ‘Emergency Pizza’ offering. Anyone who signed up for their app and placed an order of at least $7.99 would receive a free medium pizza with two toppings.

They brought it back to ring in the start of 2025 and TikToker MojoKenny took advantage of it. Though, he had one slight problem.

Dominos Emergency Pizza is back for 2025

The TikToker, whose short clip racked up over 2.2 million views, couldn’t help but point out the special box that the ‘emergency pizza’ comes in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Dominos couldn’t put the Emergency Pizza in a normal box?” he asked, showing off that big bright red artwork that is being used for the free pizza.

As the name suggests, the box looks akin to a big ‘break glass in case of emergency’ and it’s not exactly subtle that you’re taking them up on the offer a free pizza.

Viewers who realized what the offer was all about couldn’t help but crack some jokes. “What if the driver delivered and yelled “emergency pizza!!” Lmao,” one said. “Now I’m scared to get mine,” another added.

Article continues after ad

“Right! Just let everybody know I had to get a free pizza,” commented another.

Others pointed out that Dominos has been using this box for normal medium-size pizzas too. It’s just a bit of advertising to highlight that the offer is back.

You’ve got until January 19 to get one.