TikToker goes viral for bearing striking resemblance to Rihanna

A Brazilian TikToker is going viral on the video app thanks to her striking resemblance to Barbadian singer Rihanna.

TikTok is full of celebrity lookalikes, and over the years, the app has seen uncanny matches for stars like Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Logan Paul, and more. Now, it’s time to take a look at a dead-ringer for singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

Priscila Beatrice, a 32-year-old Brazilian TikToker and musician, is going viral for her striking resemblance to the Fenty Beauty founder. The content creator rose to fame for her skill in perfectly recreating the Barbadian singer’s looks with makeup.

Article continues after ad

In a viral video with over 31.2 million views, Priscila recreated Rihanna’s iconic 2019 Fashion Awards look, featuring Fulani braids, glamorous makeup, and a choker.

“She look like riri more than riri herself,” one viewer wrote in the comments. “You cannot tell me that this isn’t her,” another said. “You are definitely her doppelgänger,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker has gone viral on numerous occasions. In 2022, she accidentally caused chaos in Brazil as throngs of people crowded around her, thinking she was Rihanna.

Article continues after ad

In 2020, the similarities between the two caught the singer’s attention after The Shade Room reposted one of Priscila’s photos on Instagram. The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker jokingly wrote in the comments: “Where the album sis? #R9.”

The content creator took to Instagram to share her reaction, writing: “[Rihanna] saw my video and commented!!!! Do you know what I’m feeling right now??? I can’t stop crying with emotion!!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful!”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Priscila’s TikTok account boasts more than 56 million likes and over 5.2 million followers. Her videos often garner thousands of likes and views, with many commenters comparing her to the pop icon.

On her page, the Brazilian influencer regularly shares makeup transformations, beauty product recommendations, and tips for achieving looks similar to hers.