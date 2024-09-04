TikToker goes mega viral after buying Temu Disney socks that left him shocked

A Temu customer has gone viral on TikTok for sharing what he received after ordering Disney-themed socks from the website.

In a viral clip with over 14.7 million views, TikToker Emilie (emilie.fernstrom) and her husband John shared the hilarious results of their recent purchase from Temu.

The couple had ordered what they believed were cute Disney-themed socks featuring some of the brand’s iconic characters, in preparation for their vacation to the theme park.

The Disney knockoff socks from the Chinese e-commerce giant looked normal at first, with the characters’ faces printed on the sides. However, on the bottom, the couple was shocked to find misspellings of their names.

“We got Chip, he’s so cute right?” John said, showing the smiling chipmunk stitched on the sock. “But you flip it over, and oh, that’s ‘Chib.'”

“Then you’ve got Mickey Mouse, he’s looking a little derpy but you can still tell it’s Mickey. But according to them, he’s ‘Miikey.’ Next, you’ve got his friend, Minnie, she looks good. Oh, nope, that’s ‘Mimnee,’” he said.

The socks also featured Donald Duck, rebranded as “Tonaid,” and Piglet from Winnie the Pooh, renamed “Bigeet.” John told their viewers: “This is why you should never order products from Temu.”

In the comments, many TikTok users were in stitches, saying they want to order from Temu now. “Suddenly I need to buy these exact socks from Temu,” one person wrote.

“Goes immediately to Temu and orders socks after this video,” another quipped. “This is EXACTLY why you order from Temu. I bought Pepsi socks once and they came saying “Peepi”. They’re my favorite,” a third added.

Unfortunately for those hoping to snag these socks, the company has decided to withdraw them from its website to avoid potential legal issues with Disney.

A spokesperson told The Mirror that Temu “prioritizes intellectual property (IP) protection” and regularly removes listings that try to imitate other brands.