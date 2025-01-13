TikToker GFed banned from college football stadium after viral Walk-On Challenge 

Content creator Garret Fedewa was banned for two years from Clemson University after he trespassed their football stadium for his Walk-On Challenge.

In November 2024, TikToker Garret Fedewa was banned from Clemson University in South Carolina for “suspicious activity” at their Memorial Stadium.

Fedewa, who has a TikTok and YouTube dedicated to breaking into college football stadiums in the US, boasts over 560K online followers.

For one of his shticks, the content creator came up with The Walk-On Challenge, where he films himself entering football stadiums without permission.

Article continues after ad

Though he was banned for two years from the entire Clemson campus, the TikToker wasn’t arrested at the scene.

Instagram: clemsontigers Garret Fedewa told the police he gained entry to Memorial Stadium through an open gate.

Garret Fedewa calls Clemson police encounter “real serious”

Despite the trespassing incident being confirmed by Columbia, South Carolina’s news outlet The State in January 2025, Fedewa released a statement online in November about how the incident went down.

“It really went pretty smoothly,” the content creator said. “But after I finished up, for the first time in the history of The Walk-On Challenge, we had a real, serious encounter with the police. I felt like it was handled well — all things considered.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fedewa also said that he still wants to post the Clemson Walk-On Challenge video, but is refraining from doing so because he doesn’t want to be arrested.

Though Fedewa left the scene without being forced, the police report stated that he told them he gained entry to Memorial Stadium through an open gate. The report also said he told police he “decided to explore the football stadium” before attending a basketball game on campus.

Article continues after ad

Fedewa did, however, reportedly confirm to police that he frequently entered college football stadiums after hours without permission — something he’s been caught for in the past.

In November 2023, Fedewa was given three misdemeanor arrest warrants for “unlawfully” entering the University of Georgia’s campus.

In October 2023, the content creator was also cited by the Indianapolis Colts for walking around the lower-level concourse at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was then temporarily banned from all NFL games until he completed a series of classes and paid $250 for the nine-part course.

Article continues after ad