TikToker Elyse Myers reveals accidental Jaden Smith “photobomb” at 2025 Grammys

TikTok star Elyse Myers has revealed how she accidentally photobombed Jaden Smith while on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

With millions of followers, Elyse Myers has become one of the most popular content creators across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

That popularity led to her being among the influencers invited to the 2025 Grammys, where she and her friends found themselves on the red carpet interacting with some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

Myers shared various pictures and videos from the event on Threads, but it wasn’t until February 5 when she revealed she had accidentally photobombed Will Smith’s son.

Elyse Myers accidentally photobombed Jaden Smith

“I genuinely did not mean to be in the back of this photo with Jaden Smith. I was just trying to give my friends a thumbs up to ask if they were ready to go, but here we are,” she revealed in a post alongside the photo.

In it, you can see Elyse in the background behind Jaden giving the person behind the camera a thumbs up. Jaden noticed the picture was being taken as well, because he was looking at the camera.

Fans of the TikToker flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, and many were actually impressed by the hilarious mistake.

“This may be the funniest photobomb I’ve ever seen,” one user said.

Another commented: “The photobombed thumbs up behind the castle- that’s the BEST!!! I love your face, it says it all.”

“This is so on brand and I’m so happy it exists,” replied a third.

Elyse isn’t the only influencer to have a viral moment with a member of the Smith family. Twitch star Kai Cenat’s moment with Will Smith fixing his bowtie on the red carpet left many users impressed. This lead to Will posting a picture of him with Kai on Instagram.