TikToker Dora Moono Nyambe dies age 32 and leaves behind philanthropic legacy

Having moved to an African village in 2020, Dora Moono Nyambe planned to care for children for the rest of her life. Though she died on Christmas Day, her millions of followers hope her legacy continues.

Dora Moono Nyambe, a well-known humanitarian who often posted her philanthropic work on TikTok, died on Wednesday, December 25.

A few days after her death, a loved one announced to her 4.2M TikTok followers that Nyambe had died. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora. She will be remembered as a loved mother, heroine, peace philanthropist, and an extraordinary woman.”

While her cause of death is unknown, those who supported the humanitarian have speculated that her recent foot injury might have had an influence.

Nyambe first posted a video about her injured foot in mid-December. Though she was on crutches in the days leading up to her death, loved ones have not disclosed if her ailment had anything to do with it.

Dora Moono Nyambe took care of over 500 children

At the age of 32, Nyambe had fostered over 200 children. She also humbly fed and educated 500 children. While doing so, she raised money for her African community by posting to TikTok.

Before she launched her nonprofit, Footprints of Hope, Nyambe grew up in the Zambian capital of Lusaka. When she began to raise awareness about her community, she focused on the impact of child marriages.

Additionally, Nyambe helped build schools in Zambia. In the weeks leading up to her death, the humanitarian was working diligently to raise money for a school bus.

Followers of Nyambe, who looked up to her heroic work, often commended her for taking care of her village.

Since her death, many supporters have voiced their concerns about who will care for the children she looked after. Many hope that her legacy continues and that her chosen family continues to thrive in her absence.