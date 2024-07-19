TikToker disgusted by “unsanitary” seafood boil in used SHEIN bag

A TikToker was shocked when she was given her seafood boil delivered in a used SHEIN bag.

TikToker Taniya Rae went viral on July 17 when she shared the outlandish way she received her seafood boil.

After wanting to support an at-home cook from Facebook, Taniya ordered herself a $30 seafood boil from them.

Excited, she waited in her car for her meal to be delivered after driving to meet the chef. Though her order was given to her in a grocery bag, she still looked forward to eating her flavorful dish.

However, when she got home and opened the styrofoam container… she found her seafood boil in a SHEIN bag.

“Bro, look at this… it’s not funny,” said Taniya as she showed her 64K followers her meal.

“1, it’s in a SHEIN bag, 2, the sauce spilled out… you’re playing! This is literally a joke. Like, I’m being pranked,” the TikToker exclaimed.

After her video went viral, viewers commented and asked for a part 2. Taniya then shared a video of her text exchange with the cook who put her seafood boil in a used SHEIN bag.

“I’m sorry I didn’t have any more of my regular bags, that was the only thing I had. I did wash it out though, I do apologize,” the chef wrote after Taniya messaged her to make sure it wasn’t a joke.

The TikToker then responded by saying her seafood boil was too “unsanitary” to eat. She then asked if she could get her $30 back.

Immediately, the chef asked her for her cash app so she could send her money back – which she did in full.

Taniya went on to say that the person who gave her a used SHEIN bag full of food “knew she was in the wrong,” which is why she believed she got her money back and wasn’t met with any discourse.

Taniya isn’t the only TikToker to be left disgusted by her food. Many foodies were left unsure of what to think after scrambled pancakes went viral in June.