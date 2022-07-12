TikToker discovers boyfriend was cheating by spotting breakfast order on girl’s Instagram￼

Bill Cooney . 2 hours ago

One TikToker discovered her boyfriend was cheating after noticing his breakfast order (and a bit of his thumb) on another girl’s Instagram feed.

Social media in general has given relationships a whole new dimension, and on top of that, it can also make it easier for cheating partners to be caught.

Nobody wants to be cheated on in a relationship, which is why when it happened to TikToker @jeddamindtricks, she took to the video-sharing app to put her unfaithful boyfriend on blast.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Captioning her video with “When you catch your boyfriend cheating because you recognized his breakfast order and thumb in another girl’s IG post,” she pulls back to reveal the shot in question.

Unfortunately for her now former boo, his order of eggs and potatoes with a side of rye toast and his unique cuticle was apparently enough to give his infidelity away.

Jedda also added she was a Scorpio, so really, her man should have seen this coming from a mile away. Though he shouldn’t have cheated in the first place, either.

However, the TikToker didn’t blame the girl who posted the image to Insta, as she explained neither of them had any idea what the dude was up to.

After posting the clip, Jedda quickly racked up more than half a million views on her exposé, with other users flooding her comments of how they too caught a cheating significant other with just the smallest of clues.

One even revealed she had caught her man being unfaithful by spotting nothing more than his ear is another girl’s selfie. Talk about detective skills!

So boys, let this be a lesson to you. No matter how smart you think you are, ladies just seem to be better sleuths on social media than you could ever imagine and will find out what you’re up to in the end.