TikToker Deborah Finck dies age 57 from rare cancer

TikToker and former actress Deborah Finck died this January after sharing her cancer journey on social media for the last four years.

Deborah Finck, who acted in the hit series Nanny 911, died on Tuesday, January 14, after succumbing to leiomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

Finck was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer on March 11, 2020. Her cancer was directly impacting her pulmonary artery, making it one of the rarest forms of cancer with less than 300 cases diagnosed worldwide.

Article continues after ad

Finck’s leiomyosarcoma was even worse than others, though, as it was located on the left side, which was less manageable than had it been on the right side.

After her diagnosis, the actress documented her journey on TikTok, where she would soon reach over 400K followers.

Instagram: beanieandkaterina Deborah pictured with her daughter Katerina.

Deborah Finck said she wasn’t ready to die one day before death

The day before her death, Finck posted about not wanting to die. She detailed how she couldn’t come to understand why she was diagnosed with an incurable condition.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I sit here, and I think, why me? What have I done in this world to make a difference? Maybe, this was my purpose,” she said in response to a fan who thanked her for sharing her life-changing story.

“Unfortunately, I don’t want it to end this way. But, I am so happy and so honored that you listen to me,” she added.

During the video, she went on to say she knows she’ll be in a “good place” after her death. However, she urged the fan to keep persevering through their hardships, much like she did until the very end.

Article continues after ad

Following her death, Finck’s family members poured their hearts into Instagram posts about their beloved mom and wife.

“You taught me strength, courage, bravery, and what it means to truly love and never give up. You believed in me, stood by me, and showed me the meaning of unconditional love,” said Finck’s daughter Katerina.

Article continues after ad

“Though my world feels emptier without her, I know Deborah’s spirit will forever live on in the lives of those she touched,” wrote Finck’s husband Paul.

Article continues after ad

As Finck’s family mourns her death, fans have continued to donate to her GoFundMe, which has raised over $115K.