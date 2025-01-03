TikToker Chris Olsen says he “almost died” fleeing NYC subway stabber

TikToker Chris Olsen was left shocked after having to run away from a stabbing incident on the New York City subway.

Two different men were stabbed in the back on New Year’s Day according to the city’s local news station, ABC7.

The incident caused people on the subway around where the stabbing occurred to run off at the next stop in a panic as police and EMS treated the victims.

TikTok star Chris Olsen was among those who had to run away from the stabbing incident and posted a video about his experience.

Chris Olsen “almost died” on the subway

“We just basically witnessed a stabbing and almost died on the subway ourselves,” he said to start out the video with his friend Kara beside him.

“People yell at each other on the subway often, so when people started yelling Kara got a little nervous. I was like, ‘It’s gonna be okay,’ this just kinda happens. Kara then told me one of them pulled out a really big knife.”

Chris went on to explain that a man with a knife began running at another person, and he quickly opened the door that lets people change train cars while it’s moving.

The next door to change train cars was locked, but after a few minutes, the subway train stopped completely and the conductor came through to open the door. Olsen said that after about 20 minutes, it continued on to the next subway station where they were finally able to leave.

Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many shocked about the whole situation.

“I’ve seen 3 news reports about it now. I’m so thankful you both are ok. That’s so scary,” one user said.

Another commented: “Was just on the phone with my mom about how terrifying the subway has gotten recently. It’s horrible.”

“Oh gosh I’m so happy both of you are safe,” a third said.

Chris' subway experience is just the latest story to go viral across the short-form video app.