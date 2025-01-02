TikToker calls police after finding mysterious cabin built behind his house

TikToker leakendad had to call the local sheriff’s department after finding a mysterious cabin built in the woods right behind his house.

Ever since TikTok launched in 2016, it’s been the premiere home for millions of different viral videos shared by people from across the world.

One of Leakendad’s latest videos is no different, as it’s amassed over 2.7M views over just a few days and left many viewers shocked and confused in the comments.

In the clip, the TikToker revealed he was running on his property with his dog when he discovered a mysterious cabin built in the woods behind his house.

Man calls police after finding hidden cabin

“Today, while I was live and running on my property with my Leakenois, we found this cabin literally 1000 feet from my home in the woods,” he said.

You can see a small shed with a platform built in front of it acting as a roof. On top of the platform is a green tent, which is likely where the mysterious person sleeps at night.

He called the police soon after finding the cabin, and they are in the video searching the shelter for any potential residents.

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with some saying that OP should allow the person to remain on their property.

“Work out a deal. Let them do yard work for lease or something. People just trying to live,” one person replied.

However, many others have agreed that whoever built the cabin has to go, and the TikToker has every right to tear everything down and call the police.

“I don’t care if I owned 500 acres. no one is just living on it without my knowledge and permission. the people telling you to allow this don’t own property, because what??” one user said.

Another commented: “Listen we have a lot of land and I have kids that run around it. not in a million years would I allow randoms on it.”

