TikToker Cabinfruit dies aged 29

TikToker Lorenzo Buffa, better known as Cabinfruit, has died at 29 years old.

Over the last few years, Cabinfruit amassed a sizable following across social media by sharing his life as someone who lives in a cabin in the woods.

He amassed over 1.2M followers on TikTok alone, with hundreds of thousands more across other platforms.

On January 5, 2025, Buffa posted a note on his Instagram that he was “back with Myles,” his dog who died in 2023.

Cabinfruit dies at age 29

“I’m back with Myles. Together again. I hope. I’m sorry everyone. A few know they could have shown me love but refused and after awhile I was only left with a monster, who had broken me down over 5 years and I was trapped with Stockholm syndrome feeding on the morsels of hope and love for which were rare and taken away and then punishment came,” read the note on Instagram.

He went on to explain that issues with his ex-boyfriend had caused his mental health to decline over the years and that he “only wanted love.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love for Lorenzo, with many assuming that he died by suicide.

“I’m so sorry the pain became too overwhelming for you to stay with us. I’ll miss your creative spirit, your gentle heart, and your beautiful soul. I hope you find the love you deserve in the next world,” one person commented.

A second user said: “My heart is broken…you were such a beautiful soul.”

“This is heartbreaking, I so wish this wasn’t real,” commented a third.

