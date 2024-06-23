TikToker baffles viewers after claiming her barn is “running away” in viral video

A TikToker went viral after claiming her barn was “running away” from her, sparking wild theories from baffled viewers.

In a viral clip with over 25.7 million views, Elle (ellebelle_999) filmed herself looking shocked at the camera while claiming that her family’s red barn had mysteriously relocated overnight.

“I woke up and looked out the window to find that my barn has moved,” she said. “My barn was once right there, and it is now over there. Again, it was, it was there last night, and it’s over there now.”

Turning the camera, Elle revealed her barn, which, according to her, had shifted overnight across her yard. She then pointed to its previous and current locations and continued, “Can someone tell me how that happens? It wasn’t there last night.”

While panning the camera over the pristine grass and unmarked field, Elle speculated: “I think I’m getting haunted by a mischievous goblin and he’s playing tricks on me because why is my barn walking? It was there… there’s not even a path there, it’s just there. It’s just in the middle of a f**king field.”

She concluded the video with a warning: “Be careful, because your barn might start running away. I didn’t know that was a possibility, but apparently your barn can just f**king grow legs and run away.”

TikTok users in the comments were left freaking out, with many coming up with wild theories about how the barn could’ve relocated. “I would not be able to sleep until I figured this out,” one person wrote.

“I can only think of two answers. One, you had one hell of a weird freak storm pick it up and drop it again, or two, you just got pranked by wild Amish people moving stuff over night for fun,” another said.

“The search is Amish people moving a barn so I’m going with that or else this will drive me nuts,” a third added. “Did you have high winds??? this is going to be bothering me,” someone else shared.

In a follow-up clip, Elle revealed that her dad later “confessed” to her that he’d moved the barn. “I wish [the update] was a little more interesting. I wish it was goblins. I wish it was Amish people. We don’t have Amish people back here, unfortunately,” she added.