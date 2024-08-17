TikToker baffled after waking up to deer in his bed

A TikToker has gone viral after waking up to see a random deer in his bed, presumably after a boozy night out.

Content creator Rand Sturrock (rand_sturrock445) left people in stitches after filming the deer looking directly at him, with no memory of how the animal ended up there.

“Just a question, has anyone ever woke up to some random deer in their bed?” he asked viewers in his 15-second clip, which has gone viral with over 36.6 million views and more than 8.4 million likes at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

The video shows Rand opening his eyes and then panning the camera above his face to reveal the adorable Bambi-esque animal keeping a close eye on him. “Like bruh I’m trying to sleep,” the TikToker captioned the clip.

Thousands of TikTok users commented to poke fun at the unusual situation. “See how it kept quiet…very demure very mindful deer,” one person quipped.

Article continues after ad

“She waited for you to get up, she didn’t disturb very demure very respectful,” another one joked. “It’s not a random deer dude it’s the 578 deer have some respect,” a third added, referring to the animal’s number tag.

Article continues after ad

Some viewers thought it looked like the deer was wearing a diaper. “Is the deer wearing diapers??!” one person questioned. Another said, “Notice how he’s wearing a diaper—very mindful, very considerate, very demure.”

Others referenced the comedy movie Grown Ups 2, in which Adam Sandler wakes up to find a large deer in his bedroom. “Pack it up, Grown Ups 2,” one viewer said. “Grown Ups 2 intro be like,” another quipped. See, Adam Sandler warned us about this,” someone else wrote.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the content creator has not yet explained how the deer ended up in his bed.