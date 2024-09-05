TikToker baffled after discovering croissant-shaped lamp is actually real pastry

A TikToker has gone viral after realizing a croissant-shaped lamp they purchased online was actually a real pastry covered in resin.

The TikToker – a woman who goes by the name ‘froginahatgirl’ on the app – uploaded a video showing off the lamp on September 2, 2024.

She explained that the lamp was a gift from her sisters… but after she came home from work on a particularly hot day, she found “hundreds” of ants underneath it.

“I was like, why the f**k would ants want a fake croissant?” she said. “I’m almost wondering if this is a f**king literal real croissant covered in resin.

Article continues after ad

“[The ants] were going into the holes… so I poked a bigger hole. It lowkey looks like a f**king croissant in there.”

The TikToker went on to break it open entirely, revealing a flakey texture on the inside, although it was quite hard and stale. Viewers can see that the inside appears to be hollowed out, and a light fixture was placed in the bottom.

Article continues after ad

She took one of the crumbs that fell from the pastry and tasted it, confirming that it was, in fact, a real croissant covered in resin.

Article continues after ad

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 8M views and 13K comments in just three days since it was posted.

“Taking a bite out of a lamp you bought from Temu is actually insane,” one user replied.

Another said: “Temu croissant lamp mukbang is wild.”

“I gotta check my cat lamp I got from Temu,” commented a third.

This comes just days after another TikToker went viral after showing off the Disney socks they purchased off of Temu. They featured popular characters from the company, but had misspelled names on the bottom of each sock.

Article continues after ad

For example, Donald Duck was rebranded as “Tonaid,” Chip was spelled “Chib,” and Piglett was named “Bigeet.”