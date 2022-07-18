TikToker arrested for $4.6B Bitcoin theft allowed to get job paying $10K a month

Bill Cooney . 1 hour ago

A TikToker arrested for allegedly taking part in a $4.6 billion Bitcoin theft has been given the OK by a judge to get a job ahead of her trial, with no cap on how much she can make.

Heather Morgan, AKA ‘Razzlekhan,’ was arrested in February 2022 along with her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, on charges of conspiring to launder roughly $4.6bn in Bitcoin.

Initially, she was granted bail by a judge in New York, before that was reversed by one in Washington. However, shortly after this, another judge granted Morgan release on bail, while denying it to her husband.

Now, a judge has approved her request to modify pre-trial release conditions allowing her to seek “legitimate” employment, and earn over $10,000 per month, according to a report from Bloomberg.

YouTube Morgan quickly went viral after her arrest once people discovered her bizarre TikTok and YouTube videos.

On Friday, July 15, the judge said Morgan “may engage in legitimate employment and receive income of greater than $10,000 per month.”

Prosecutors reportedly didn’t object to the request, which was filed in federal court in Washington.

The courts have been more lenient on Morgan than on her husband Lichtenstein, who allegedly controlled the stolen crypto directly.

While Morgan is allowed to earn over $10,000 a month, there’s been no indication she’s found any employment at all. However, she might need it, considering how the crypto market is looking these days.

shutterstock The price of Bitcoin has plummeted since Morgan was arrested in February.

Since her arrest the price of Bitcoin has plummeted to around $20,000 at the time of writing. Whereas in February of 2022, it was going for a high of $44,000 per BTC.

Prosecutors previously claimed the couple had access to “hundreds of millions” of dollars in crypto, but with the way the market is looking these days, it could be considerably less.