TikTok treasure hunter finds Kanye West’s possible unreleased Yeezy designs in epic haul

A treasure hunter won big after they allegedly found never-before-seen Kanye West sketches and apparel in a storage locker.

TikTok treasure hunter ‘Locker Blocker’ shared their latest haul from a storage locker they bought on August 7. Supposedly, they came across the jackpot – unreleased Kanye West Yeezy designs and much more.

“Omg! We bought a storage locker loaded with celebrity merch,” the TikToker captioned their viral post.

During their video, Locker Blocker and their friend could be heard saying “What!” and “Holy crap,” as they were completely shocked by what they’d found, which included off-white Hollywood Bowl costumes.

There were also loads of manilla envelopes full of supposed never-before-seen Yeezy designs.

Elaborate sketches for Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, were even found in the design files titled “Kim’s stretched jeans.”

There were even African-inspired beige masks, a variety of microphones and earbuds, as well as black face masks and black gloves to match, and a Sunday Service wardrobe for his church choir.

Photos of Kanye modeling some designs were also found, along with clothing dated back to June 2023. “Haha, that’s crazy!“ the TikToker said as their friend tried on a beige jacket and matching mask.

“What do you call this, like, ‘pre-production?’” asked Locker Blocker as they opened up yet another box of alleged unreleased Yeezy designs.

After the treasure hunter’s storage haul went viral, many enthused Kanye fans commented on the findings online, wondering about the potential value of what the TikToker had found.

“The Kanye Yeezy stuff gotta be worth some crazy money,” said one.

“This gotta be archived in a museum,” added another.

One fan even said they’d buy the design lookbooks from the TikToker, as they were astonished by the patterns.

Locker Blocker isn’t the only treasure hunter to recently come across worthwhile finds, though. In July, a TikToker and coin expert found over $10K worth of coins while using a metal detector.