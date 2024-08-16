TikTok travelers stunned by “weirdest” hotel room with glass walls

Two TikTok travelers said they had the “weirdest experience” during their stay at the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel. Though it was free for the night, the duo had a list of things they would change about their accommodations.

TikTokers Margaret and Corey Bienert run the travel page ‘A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour’ and often share with their 1.3M followers the unique places they book while traveling.

Though the pair are experts in their field, the travelers forgot to read the fine print when they were given a free stay at the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel.

Article continues after ad

Despite knowing that the walls of their hotel room were glass and that anyone who entered the lobby could see everything they were doing, the pair had no idea about the state of its amenities.

“We were super unprepared for the experience. All I knew going into this was that when you book it, you can stay free for one night,” Margaret said in a TikTok.

Article continues after ad

“The thing is, I just hadn’t done any research to realize that this is an art hotel. So whoever is sleeping in that room for the night is just part of the art,” she added.

Article continues after ad

While the duo initially decided to embrace the fact that strangers could see them during their sleep, they were shocked to find that the lights were unable to be dimmed, resulting in a rather restless night.

“We just found out that the lights never turn off,” Margaret said while lying in her hotel bed past midnight.

Not only that, but the TikTokers were kept awake by passersby, as their room was not at all soundproof.

Article continues after ad

After their experience, Margaret mentioned the few things she wished she’d done during her stay, if she’d she known what she was getting into.

She said she would have entertained the guests “instead of feeling completely vulnerable” by performing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist, painting, or asking those who walked by to pay her $5 for a kiss through the glass wall.

Article continues after ad

Those who viewed the TikTokers’ viral story reacted by suggesting alternative reactions to the awkward situation.

Article continues after ad

“Give them a show, pretend it’s one-way glass, and scream for help,” wrote one.

“I would try to scare people,” added another.

TikToker Lavell Jackson also went viral in 2024 for sharing their own hotel experience. When they went to use their toothbrush, they noticed the bristles had “deteriorated.”

After realizing that housekeeping must have used it to clean the room, he instantly yanked the toothbrush out of his mouth. When he told the concierge what happened, they gave him a $50 credit.