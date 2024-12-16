TikTok star Overtime Megan says she caught Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard cheating on her

Popular TikToker and sports personality Overtime Megan claimed her now-ex boyfriend, Nelk Boys member Kyle Forgeard, cheated on her during a trip abroad.

Overtime Megan, real name Megan Eugenio, has been romantically involved with Nelk Boys star Kyle Forgeard for several months, first vaguely opening up about her relationship status in March 2024 interview.

Eight months later, Megan appears to have parted ways with Forgeard, as revealed in a blistering TikTok she created on December 16.

Overtime Megan blasts Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard for allegedly cheating

Megan posted a screenshot of a video supposedly taken of Forgeard and another woman at a gathering during his trip to Australia, captioning the candid picture: “Not me seeing a TikTok of my boyfriend (now ex) cheating on me on his trip to Australia.”

TikTok: overtimemegan

She titled the post ‘Trash’ — and just hours after being uploaded, the post has gone viral, with over 500K views and thousands of fans claiming the Nelk Boy star “fumbled.”

“See, personally, I would just never [cheat],” one commenter said.

“Well, classy normal people don’t cheat!” Megan responded.

However, other netizens don’t seem surprised by this turn of events, with one writing on X: “What did she expect dating a Nelk Boy?”

At the time of writing, Kyle has yet to speak out on the situation, but Megan has made her side of the story abundantly clear.

Instagram: overtimemegan It seems Megan’s days of posing with Nelk Boys’ Happy Dad Seltzer is over.

Overtime Megan first went viral in spring 2023 after a hacker leaked personal photos of her. After taking a break from the internet, she has since returned and continues to make content for Overtime, a digital media brand focused on athletics.

The Nelk Boys are currently living it up in the land down under… a trip that seems to have brought an end to Kyle’s relationship.