TikTok star Nicky Champa files for divorce from husband Pierre Boo

TikTok star Nicky Champa has filed for divorce from his husband Pierre Boo, two years after they tied the knot.

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo gained popularity by sharing content about their daily lives and travels as a couple, each amassing more than 13 million followers on TikTok. They also had a joint YouTube channel with over 3.3 million subscribers.

On July 9, 2023, the couple announced they had ended their six-year relationship, just 11 months after getting married. This news surprised many fans who often described them as “relationship goals.”

Now, over a year later, Nicky has filed court documents to make the split official. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old Texan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

The two first got together in 2017 and quickly became one of TikTok’s most popular couples. They often shared vlogs, answered questions about their relationship, and participated in viral trends together.

They married in Las Vegas in October 2022, but less than a year later, announced their separation. In a YouTube video titled “we broke up,” Pierre explained that they made the decision to allow themselves to “keep growing and thriving” as “individuals.”

The pair also assured that the breakup was amicable, stating that everything was “all good” between them. Nicky, in tears, reassured, “We’re gonna remain friends, always,” while the 37-year-old French TikToker offered comfort, adding, “I’ll support you always.”

Thousands of fans have since flocked to social media to express their heartbreak over their favorite couple parting ways, while also praising them for continuing to support each other despite the split.

“I’ve never actually been upset over a social media couple breaking up, but this, this, it actually makes me sad,” one person wrote under their YouTube video.

“You can tell that even though they’re parting ways, they still love and care about each other so much,” another said. “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see them supporting each other despite breaking up.”