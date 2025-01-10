TikTok star Harry Mack loses home to “devastating” Los Angeles fires

TikTok star Harry Mack revealed that his home was destroyed in the January 2025 fires ravaging Los Angeles, saying most of his neighborhood is “completely gone.”

Harry Mack is a prominent rapper and creator on TikTok, where he boasts over 8 million followers, with an additional 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube. He’s best known for his videos walking up to strangers and performing freestyle raps for them, garnering millions of views on his most popular uploads.

Mack lives in the Los Angeles area, where multiple fires are wreaking havoc, destroying over 6,000 structures including homes, business and historical landmarks as fierce Santa Ana winds spread the blazes.

Article continues after ad

Thousands of residents are under evacuation orders to flee as the fires continue to rage, including content creators like Cash Nasty and even the streamers from FaZe Clan, one of whose homes completely burnt to the ground.

YouTube: John Hicks Los Angeles is suffering from severe wildfires spread by “hurricane force” winds.

Internet-famous rapper Harry Mack loses home to LA blaze

Harry Mack is one creator who has also lost his home to the wildfires. He shared the news in an emotional X post on January 9, saying most of his neighborhood was also thoroughly destroyed.

Article continues after ad

“I’m truly at a loss for words,” he wrote. “My wife and I lost our entire home and everything in it to the Eaton Fire. Our whole block and most of our neighborhood is completely gone.

Article continues after ad

“So devastating. We’re just one of so many families who are grieving in LA right now. My heart goes out to everyone affected. I’m so grateful that we’re safe, and we will get through this.

Getting back on our feet and making sure I’m mentally ready for tour will be my main priorities for now — not sure if / how other content will be affected. Peace and love everyone, let’s please take care of each other.”

Article continues after ad

Fans shared their sympathies with Mack in the comments, offering their condolences at the “heartbreaking” news.

As previously mentioned, other prominent influencers have also lost their homes to the LA fires, with FaZe Kaysan saying his house in Malibu had burned down.

Article continues after ad

“Los Angeles is burning from all directions. My Malibu house burned down, the city is burning, I feel like we’re in the apocalypse and nothing is stopping this. What the f**k is going on,” Kaysan said in a tweet.

Article continues after ad

Other creators have been forced to flee or put their projects on hold, with names like Valkyrae and shroud pausing their planned streaming marathons until conditions improve.