TikTok star Beandri Booysen dies aged 19 from rare disease of rapid aging

TikToker Beandri Booysen died at the age of 19 after her terminal syndrome caused her heart to stop.

On Wednesday, December 18, TikTok star Beandri Booysen died at the age of 19. Booysen was born with Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes children to age rapidly.

The TikToker, who lived in South Africa, was the last known survivor in the region with Progeria. According to online reports, the average life expectancy of a child with Progeria is 15 years old.

Article continues after ad

While she underwent heart surgery in October, Booysen’s terminal syndrome caused her heart to unexpectedly stop on the day of her death.

Booysen’s mom, Bea Booysen, took to TikTok to announce her daughter’s death to her 278k followers.

Beandri Booysen’s family mourns the death of her “vibrant personality”

Booysen’s mom also posted a lengthy statement on Facebook about Booysen’s “unique spirit” and how she helped raise awareness with her “vibrant personality.”

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring young women. Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh but also as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Despite the challenges she faced, Beandri radiated hope and joy. She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide.”

Following her death, followers of Booysen shared their heartfelt condolences to the TikToker’s family, noting how “strong” and “full of humor” she was.

The Booysen family asked that although their daughter’s supporters were a big part of her life, they respect their privacy at this time.

Article continues after ad

Just one week before Booysen’s death, TikTok mourned another influencer death after 6-year-old Joules Smith died from terminal cancer. She was given nine months to live in May and spent her last days soaking up every moment with her parents.