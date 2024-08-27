TikTok star Alix Earle apologizes for “deeply offensive” posts from 10 years ago

Influencer Alix Earle has issued an apology in response to “deeply offensive” tweets she made ten years ago that have begun circulating online.

TikToker and ‘Hot Mess’ podcast host Alix Earle, 23, became the subject of scrutiny in August 2024 due to using racial slurs in posts she wrote online over a decade ago.

When she was 13 years old, Earle was asked a variety of questions on her ask.fm account. In response, she used a racial slur multiple times.

After several weeks of silence, she took to her Instagram story on August 26 to express her remorse.

“A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014,” she wrote. “I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word.” That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for.”

“I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart,” she continued. “I promise you that could not be further from the truth. My platform has always focused on positivity, entertainment, and uplifting others, and will continue to do so. I am sincerely sorry to those I have offended.”

Earle added that not reacting sooner to the posts allowed netizens to “fill the void with rumors.” She noted that brands have not ended their partnerships with her, also denying claims that she had attempted to trademark her posts, as some had alleged.

Instagram: alix_earle In addition to her apology, Alix Earle addressed the rumors that stemmed from her former posts.

She concluded her message by writing, “Regardless of what’s being said online, I wanted to come on here to address the facts, and most importantly apologize.”

While the ordeal has stirred up a firestorm of debate online, many of her 10M TikTok and Instagram followers came to her defense when the posts came to light in early August, arguing that she was merely 13 years old when they were created.

“Omg leave her alone this was years ago,” commented one on IG.

“Y’all just wanna find anything to cancel someone, she was clearly young and had no idea what she was saying,” added another.

This isn’t the first time Earle has found herself being a hot topic of conversation. In November 2023, she shared that she suffered from an eating disorder in high school, prompting an outpouring of support from her fanbase.