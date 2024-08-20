TikTok Songs of the Summer 2024 revealed: Million Dollar Baby tops the US list

TikTok has just released its top summer tracks for 2024 and revealed which songs were the most used and played audio snippets on the app.

While many may call it a Brat summer, TikTok has also outlined many other songs that have gone viral on the app throughout 2024.

Popular artists like Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter are making the list, along with many other musicians.

In the breakdown, TikTok revealed which songs were the most played in the US and which were the most played globally.

While both lists feature some of the same songs, a notable difference exists between the number one TikTok Song in the US and the Global chart.

TikTok Top 10 Songs of the Summer: US list

TikTok unveiled its global hits for 2024 and the songs that specifically popped off in the US. Here are the top 10 songs that cut across the US.

Million Dollar Baby – Tommy Richman Nasty – Tinashe Champagne Coast – Blood Orange Magic Johnson – ian Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz Wanna Be – GloRilla & Megan The Stallion Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji

TikTok Top 10 Songs of the Summer: Global list

While the Global list features many of the same songs as its US counterpart, there are some notable differences in the number one place

Gata Only – FloyyMenor & Cris Mj Nasty – Tinashe Million Dollar Baby (VHS) – Tommy Richman Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish Alibi – Sevdaliza feat. Pablo Vittar & Yseult Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter ESTE – El Alfa & Nfasis Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz Si No Quieres No – Luis R Conriquez & Neton Vega Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – KAROL G

As mentioned above, artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Tinashe all made both the global and US lists.

However, the worldwide breakdown features other Mexican and Latin talent who did not top the charts across the States.