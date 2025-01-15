TikTok reveals what will happen to the app when it shuts down after US ban

ByteDance has revealed what will happen to the TikTok app in the United States once the shutdown comes into place on Sunday, January 19.

Over the last few years, TikTok has been under the threat of a ban in the United States. Individual states like Montana and Texas have tried to implement their own state-wide shutdowns. However, they’ve been upheld by the courts.

Things were taken to a national level in April 2024 when President Joe Biden signed a bill that pushed ByteDance to sell shares in their platform. The Chinese company hasn’t done so and will be forced to shut down on January 29, provided there isn’t a late change.

There have been suggestions that Elon Musk or Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary would purchase the app. However, that hasn’t happened and the shutdown is set to come into effect.

TikTok prepares for US shutdown with next steps

As per a report from The Information, the company has already started preparing for the shutdown and its next steps.

From January 19, the TikTok app will be inaccessible to users – both existing and new. The app will be removed from the respective Apple and Android app stores and any existing users will not be able to load content.

Users will also be sent to an information page that will have details about the ban.

Unsplash.com: Alexander Shatov TikTok was labeled a “national security” concern by the FBI in 2022. Now, it’s facing an imminent ban in the US.

Some TikTokers have already suggested using VPNs – Virtual Private Networks – to connect to a different server so that they can continue using the app. However, lawyers have warned against that, citing big fines as the punishment.

There has already been a migration of users to both Rednote and Lemon8, which are somewhat similar to TikTok.

Despite creators like Pokimane promoting the apps, there are also fears they could be shut down in a similar manner.

“If the facts for RedNote, Lemon8, and any other similar company are akin to TikTok, then there certainly would be precedent to have those regulated in the same way as TikTok,” business litigator Neil Elan of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP told Dexerto.