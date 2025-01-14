TikTok responds as reports emerge of Elon Musk becoming new owner

TikTok has refuted claims that the Chinese government is negotiating a sale of the app to tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The United States waits with bated breath as TikTok prepares to go offline in the US following President Joe Biden’s signing of a bill to ban the app in April 2024. The app had a chance to continue its operations in the country if owner ByteDance agreed to sell off its shares to a US owner.

In light of that caveat, rumors began emerging that the Chinese government was in sales talks with X CEO Elon Musk. Bloomberg reported that China was considering a move “that involves Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok” in order to keep the app online in North America.

Per a report from Variety, however, TikTok has shut down these rumblings. As things stand currently, TikTok as we know it will soon be a memory in the US.

X / Elon Musk If Elon Musk were to acquire TikTok, he would own two of the largest social media platforms in the world

TikTok claims reports of a sale to Elon Musk are “pure fiction”

In response to questions regarding Musk’s potential acquisitions of ByteDance’s shares, a representative of TikTok has been notably dismissive. “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” they responded.

Elon Musk himself has not commented on speculation that he may purchase a controlling interest in TikTok. Although, it certainly wouldn’t be his first foray into the running of a popular social media app.

As things stand, TikTok is set to shut down its operations in the US on January 19, 2025. TikTok has made attempts to postpone the ban via legal action but these efforts have been blocked at every turn.

Despite the setbacks, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to appeal decisions not to review the ban. Whether they will be successful in maintaining their ownership while operating in the US remains to be seen.