TikTok prankster gets flamed by parents after replacing water with vodka

TikToker Corbin Millet pulled the ultimate prank on his parents by replacing their Keurig’s water with vodka, prompting an explosive reaction from them that left the internet in stitches.

TikTok prankster Corbin Millet has gone viral plenty of times over the years for sharing his parents’ reactions to his many pranks.

If he’s not covering their entire kitchen with peanut butter, he’s installing a soda machine or even a waterslide inside their house – and without fail, his parents freak out every time.

In one of his latest acts of tomfoolery, Corbin replaced his parents’ Keurig water with vodka.

“Woke up a little earlier than my parents this morning, so I figured I’d start their day off on the right foot,” he said while making the switch.

When they used the Keurig to fill their coffee machine, they assumed it was just water they were pouring into it.

But when his dad finally sipped his coffee, he immediately knew something was wrong with it.

“Don’t drink that! Don’t drink your coffee, give it to me!” his dad exclaimed to his mom before she took a sip.

As his mom yelled in the background, his dad continued, “You’re such an a**hole! I don’t understand… you know how much a K-cup costs these days? You wasted two of them, you f*cking a**hole!”

Corbin could be heard laughing the entire time as his parents erupted with anger.

Viewers reacted by laughing right along with him. Many commented on how funny his dad’s reaction was, specifically the look he gave Corbin after he sipped his vodka-infused coffee.

Another viewer called the prank “diabolical,” while others agreed that his parents looked like they wanted to ‘kick his a**’ as they simultaneously yelled at him.

Though replacing his parents’ Keurig water with vodka set them off like a batch of fireworks, Corbin asked his 2.4M TikTok followers how he should prank them again on the 4th of July.

While he plans his next prank, hopefully, his parents will be able to see the red flags before it goes wrong.