TikTok pick-up artist investigated for allegedly filming women without consent

TikToker ‘itspolokid,’ also known as Sayed, is under investigation after allegedly filming women without their consent.

Sayed, who has 1M TikTok followers, approaches women while shopping, at the movies and mostly, at the beach.

What the ladies are unaware of, though, is that Sayed records each encounter with a pair of smart glasses. In most cases, he walks up to a group or individual and quickly starts complimenting them, allegedly without asking if he can film and share what they say.

In a TikTok post from February 14, Sayed approached a group of women sunbathing on a beach in Australia. “Hi ladies, I like to be very bold and direct. And I thought your friend looked, like, pretty sexy,” he told them.

As their conversation continued, the woman he directed his comment toward, informed him she had a boyfriend. Before walking away, he told the entire group they were “sexy.”

Despite posting many videos like this to TikTok, some women have come forward, claiming Sayed wasn’t given permission to film them, nor informed them that he was even recording.

Instagram: itspolokidd Though Sayed primarily films content with his glasses, he also has someone film from far away on occasion.

Woman says Sayed blocked her after asking him to take video off TikTok

Tahnaya Jae, an identified woman in a TikTok video of his, came forward and told news.com.au that she was blocked by Sayed after asking him to take a video of her down.

She added that the TikToker’s smart glasses looked like a normal pair of Ray-Bans, so she didn’t expect to go on the app and find a clip of herself.

“I got off easy compared to some of the other girls. He knows this type of thing is not okay. He wouldn’t have blocked me otherwise. Total power trip.

“I’ve seen some of the girls asking him to take their video down, but he’s ignoring and blocking them, too. The way some of the other girls are being bullied in the comments section breaks my heart,” said Jae.

Instagram: itspolokidd Sayed pictured with two friends.

Warning about Sayed filming women without consent issued online

A warning about Sayed was also issued by Bondi, a beach that the TikToker has frequented for his content.

“There has been a guy approaching women on the beach, on the street, basically anywhere deemed public space across all of the eastern suburbs… filming women without their consent when they are caught off guard,” the post said on Bondi’s community page.

Following the statement from a concerned citizen, police said they’ve launched an investigation for Sayed’s “breach” of contact with multiple women.

“Police have commenced an investigation into an alleged breach of the Listening Devices Act committed at Bondi on Friday 7, February 2025.”

Though authorities are looking into Sayed and his content, his TikTok videos are available to view at this time of writing.