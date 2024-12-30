TikTok pays respects after “Baby Bowen” dies at 3 years old

The TikTok community is paying respects after TikToker Madison Stroncheck revealed her three-year-old nephew died.

In late December 2024, Madison Stroncheck posted a video revealing that her three-year-old nephew, Bowen Berthelot, had died.

“This is the hardest thing I have ever been through in my life. My sweet baby is no longer with us but he’s in heaven riding all the dirtbikes he could ever imagine. I lost my best friend and I am still in disbelief,” she said.

Fans flooded the comments of the video with their condolences, and Madison continued to post videos to memorialize her nephew.

TikTok pays respects to “Baby Bowen” by revving vehicles

One video, posted on December 28, shows Madison asking people to post a video of them revving their dirt bikes to pay respects to the boy, as riding them was one of his favorite things to do.

Shortly after Madison’s video was posted, the hashtag #Revforbowen was created, and hundreds of bikers and car owners posted videos for the boy.

Madison’s spouse Colby Hardy posted a video of him on his dirt bike, which quickly went viral and amassed over four million views.

Another TikToker had their stepdad get out his motorcycle to post a video, while others shared videos of an event held for the boy.

One of Bowen’s family members started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses shortly after the news broke.

“Our sweet Bowen Ross Berthelot has gained his angel wings at 3 years old. I have started this account to help with funeral expenses. If you feel compelled to donate, please do so here. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love from our community,” it reads.

At the time of writing, they’ve raised over $91,000.

This news comes just weeks after six-year-old TikToker Joules Smith’s father revealed the girl had died after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.