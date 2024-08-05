TikTok nanny dubbed a “gold digger” by kids after becoming their stepmom

A TikToker who fell in love with her boss after he hired her to nanny his kids is now facing backlash for being a “gold digger.”

TikToker Krystle Kayture might be living her dream life with her husband and family. Still, she endures criticism from viewers in nearly every video she posts to the platform, as many don’t agree that she became the stepmom to the kids she used to nanny.

Krystle initially met her husband, Ben, when she was hired as his nanny over seven years ago. Despite Ben being 20 years her senior, the two married in November 2017.

“I fell in love with my kids’ nanny,” Ben explained on the Love Don’t Judge show.

Though Krystle and Ben eventually fell for each other, he wanted to fire her shortly after he hired her. She didn’t think much of him initially, either. Now, it’s his kids she has to win over.

“Would it be my first choice? Probably not,” said one of his sons when asked if he approved of Krystle.

“The age gap brings a lot of attention… A lot of people say she’s a gold digger – I don’t disagree,” he added.

Ben’s son isn’t the only one who disapproves of their relationship. TikTok users have flooded her page with negativity regarding their age gap.

In a post where Krystle flaunted their successful marriage, one viewer commented and asked that she stop s*xualizing good-looking nannies for the sake of others in the field.

“Stop s*xualizing hot nannies – it gives us a bad rep with the busted n tired moms,” they wrote.

“That’s a business deal, not a relationship,” added another.

She was also under fire for only being 10 years older than her stepdaughter. In a post of the duo, some commented and agreed that it was weird that Krystle would have had her at only 10 years old, adding that the two looked alike.

Krystle and Ben don’t currently share a biological child. However, the TikToker is adamant about having a family of their own despite Ben’s older age.