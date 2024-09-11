TikTok heartbroken as 2L Soda Dad retires famous Halloween tradition

Though his daughter tried to prevent it from happening, TikTok’s 2L Soda Dad won’t be handing out large bottles of soda for Halloween this year.

For several years, TikToker April Walton and her family have kept a Halloween tradition that the internet has praised time and time again as “legendary.”

When the spooky holiday comes around, April and her dad, known as the ‘2L Soda Dad,’ have handed out two-liter bottles of sodas like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Sunkist, Root Beer, and more.

When trick-or-treaters in their neighborhood got to their house, 2L Soda Dad would distribute the bottled beverages by sending them down a makeshift slide from the top of his mid-level deck.

Despite the family’s home being a main attraction, April announced on September 9th that her dad won’t be handing out two-liter sodas during Halloween this year.

“This tradition I started with my dad has been a personal favorite childhood memory for me, as it has been for many kids who received a 2L trick or treat from The Waltons,” April said on TikTok.

“It has just gotten larger than life, and as much as we have loved the ridiculousness of it all, we just have little to no help to run an effective and fun trick-or-treat with our small group of family & friends.”

Many followers of April and 2L Soda Dad were heartbroken to hear that their nine-year tradition would be coming to an end. Some viewers even tagged various beverage companies in her TikTok comments, asking that they sponsor the family with labor and delivery.

April then responded to one viewer, saying she has tried multiple times to get her dad’s Halloween tradition sponsored by Coca-Cola.

“I’ve been trying soooo hard to get one year after year and haven’t been successful. Couldn’t even get Coke to deliver it to our house… we still had to do the labor ourselves,” she said.

Though she and her dad won't be handing out their infamous two-liters this Halloween, April didn't rule out handing out snack-size candies.

