TikTok fancams of CEO Shou Zi Chew go viral after Congress appearance

The CEO of TikTok is the star of one of his own viral trends

When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before Congress to testify about the company’s handling of user data, he probably wasn’t expecting that he’d be the latest trend on his own app.

But Chew put in such a strong performance in the hearing that he was treated to the highest honor an amateur video editor can bestow on someone: the fancam.

Chew has become the focus of several viral TikToks, which show the highlights of his performances in the congressional hearing, as well as a mix of other footage he posted himself before speaking to politicians.

Chew has received lots of support from users on both TikTok and Twitter, who saw his treatment during the five-hour testimony as unfair and deliberately malicious.

Several Congress members seemed unfamiliar with the basic mechanics of TikTok’s business model, with one particularly odd encounter revolving around whether or not TikTok could connect to home WiFi.

One user compared Chew’s performance to that of Mark Zuckerberg, who attended a similar testimony on data management a few years ago.

