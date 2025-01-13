TikTok-famous SB Mowing raises $500K for elderly woman’s home repairs 

TikToker SB Mowing raised over $500K in under one day to help support an elderly woman maintain and rebuild her property.

Lawn specialist Spencer, who owns the mowing and lawn company SB Mowing, gained over 11M TikTok followers by sharing how he revamps overgrown lawns, turning them into manageable and beautiful properties.

Spencer primarily takes calls from residents of Wichita, Kansas, where his business operates. Often, people will recommend a lawn for him to cut. Usually, there’s a heartfelt backstory to why the property owner isn’t able to manage it.

In a TikTok shared on January 9, Spencer brought his elite mowing services to Beth, an elderly woman who couldn’t afford nor control her property herself.

“I got a call from a friend at the city, and she told me that there is an elderly lady that is in desperate need of help,” Spencer said. “So, I stopped by her house, and her lawn was getting CRAZY!

“She’s been trying to get someone out to take care of it, but nobody is answering their phones. The city has given her a warning for her grass and was going to charge her $240 to cut it, which she couldn’t afford. So, I completely transformed her lawn for free, and she was in tears; she was so happy.”

SB Mowing raises over $542K for property owner

SB Mowing’s TikTok garnered over 83M views, with many people asking if there was a way to donate to Beth. Realizing there was more to be done, the business owner launched a GoFundMe to help Beth rebuild her entire property with elderly-accessible solutions.

The GoFundMe raised over $542K in under 24 hours. With this support, Spencer plans to help fund a chairlift in Beth’s home so she no longer needs to rely on her neighbors to help her with laundry, which is located on a separate floor in the house.

He also wants to fund a ramp from her driveway to her front door to prevent her from using stairs, as well as fix broken windows, buy a new bed and pay for someone to maintain her yard for the next several years.

After SB Mowing was finished with fixing Beth’s property, she told him, “Your work makes me twinkle.” Now, with Spencer’s help, she’ll be able to afford more than she could have imagined.