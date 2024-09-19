TikTok family The Gigantes close Da Mimmo after Gordon Ramsay rant on Kitchen Nightmares

The Gigante brothers, best known on TikTok for their food-related content and general antics, announced that their pizza store, Da Mimmo, will close permanently.

Vincent Gigante, Antonio Gigante, and Vito Gigante all have major followings on TikTok; the three brothers and their family have amassed over 10 million followers on the platform.

Furthermore, the trio have a significant presence on Instagram and YouTube and decided to capitalize on their success by taking over their family business, Da Mimmo. Their mother, Melissa, is also heavily involved as an owner of the business.

Article continues after ad

Pizza is the trademark dish at Da Mimmo, and other food, including chicken, mussels, and meatballs, is also included on the menu. The menu largely consists of Italian food, with pasta playing a prominent role in the dishes.

The pizza restaurant is located in New Jersey, America, and despite being a longstanding business, it will now close at the end of September.

Article continues after ad

“It is bittersweet to announce that we will be closing our doors on Monday, September 30,” the brothers revealed via Facebook on September 17, 2024.

Article continues after ad

“Launching and growing this family restaurant in such a wonderful community has been an incredible experience, Gordon Ramsay and all! We are so grateful for the support we’ve received and the memories we’ve created here.”

Season 8, episode 4 of Kitchen Nightmares revolved around Gordan Ramsey dining at Da Mimmo, and to say Ramsey didn’t like the food or the way the business was being run would be an understatement.

When tasting their pizza on Kitchen Nightmares, Gordan stated, “The middle was soggy, the outside was crispy, and the mozzarella was just processed.” The famous chef also pointed out the dead mussels, slimy chicken, and rotten vegetables used in their meals.

Article continues after ad

Gordan also slammed the Gigante brothers for doing very little to help promote Da Mimmo despite their huge presence online.

Article continues after ad

“Get some f***ing integrity,” Ramsay said before then calling the brothers “snowflakes.”