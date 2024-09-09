TikTok divided as woman reveals her “wild” bedtime routine with fiancé

A woman’s bedtime routine with her fiancé has divided TikTok users, leaving viewers torn due to their unusual sleeping arrangement.

TikToker Chantel Billy revealed that, despite living with her fiancé, they use separate rooms to sleep – something that sparked quite a discussion on the platform.

“My partner and I don’t share a bedroom,” she said. “Every night at 7:30 PM we meet in his room, he makes us a cup of tea, and we watch an episode of our TV show (at the moment, it’s House). Then, we part ways and both have a good night’s sleep. I love us.”

Despite saying that she and her fiancé “make and spend intentional time together,” viewers debated their unorthodox routine, calling the nightly regimen with her significant other “wild.”

“I understand having separate rooms, but sleeping apart?! I can’t understand,” wrote one.

“Roommate activities,” quipped another.

All the “nasty” comments prompted Chantel to post a follow-up video where she addressed the backlash surrounding her bedtime routine.

“Nobody who comments on this will actually explain to me why they believe that we’re just ‘roommates’ because we don’t share a bed together,” she said.

Chantel added that she knows her audience isn’t always going to be people who know her and that she expects viewers to have “different opinions.” However, she admitted that there are some “a**holes” that left unwanted comments about her fiancé cheating on her.

She also said she “feels sorry” for the people who don’t think she’s in a functioning relationship and noted that said individuals need to “reevaluate what makes a healthy relationship.”

While she came across plenty of negative comments, Chantel was also supported by some who agreed with her.

“I love this! Having your own space is so important!” exclaimed one.

“This should be more normalized. It’s not for me, but many people love it and it’s saved relationships,” added another.

