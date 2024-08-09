TikTok dancer accuses JoJo Siwa of stealing her moves for ‘Choose UR Fighter’ choreography 

JoJo Siwa is accused of taking credit for a dance she didn’t create. Not only did fans try to correct her, but the TikTok dancer who made the choreography popular did as well.

Artist and professional dancer JoJo Siwa debuted her first EP ‘Guilty Pleasure’ in July. In addition to the five songs on her EP, JoJo mastered two dances for her hits ‘Karma’ and ‘Guilty Pleasure.’

Though she’s received plenty of criticism for having the “worst” dance moves, the artist continues to add to the choreography of her music.

In a TikTok post from August 2024, JoJo showed her 45M followers her “new move” for her song ‘Choose UR Fighter.’ The choreography that she tried to take credit for was called the “windmill,” a dance where you stand still and swing your arms around and around.

Though JoJo was eager to share, netizens were quick to correct the dancer and tell her she wasn’t the one who created the windmill.

“Nah this move belongs to the queen Emilie Brooklyn,” someone commented on her post.

Emilie Brooklyn, who has half a million TikTok followers, grew her popularity by dancing in public and sharing her videos on the platform.

The one dance she’s most well-known for? The windmill. After seeing JoJo try to take credit for the dance move, Emilie shared her own TikTok where she blasted the artist.

“So we started this trend and now JoJo Siwa is stealing it,” Emilie wrote on her viral TikTok. “Not crediting me and deleting the comments that’s tagging me and crediting me… interesting,” she added.

Many fans in the comments said Emilie was better at the dance and applauded her for making it popular.

“And you do it better every dang time!” exclaimed one.

“JoJo Siwa has never done anything original in her life,” said another.

“You the og, don’t worry!!” added a third.

Despite Emilie making it clear that she wanted credit for the windmill dance, JoJo has not responded. However, the singer has used her ‘JoJo Siwa Now’ podcast to address many viral feuds, so she may use that platform to do so in the future.