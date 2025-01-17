TikTok CEO responds after SCOTUS upholds app’s US ban

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has responded just hours after the United States Supreme Court ruled to uphold the law banning the app.

After making their argument in front of the Supreme Court on January 10, TikTok is set to be banned on January 19, 2025, as planned after the SCOTUS ruled that they are upholding the ban.

Despite this, President Biden says he will not enforce the ban during his last hours in office, leaving President-elect Donald Trump to decide the fate of the short-form video app.

Just hours after SCOTUS issued its ruling, TikTok CEO Shou Chew responded in a video uploaded to the app.

TikTok CEO responds after SCOTUS ruling

“As you know, we’ve been fighting to protect the constitutional right to free speech for the more than 170 million Americans who use our platform every day to connect, create, discover, and achieve their dreams,” he began.

“On behalf of everyone at TikTok and all our users across the country, I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States.”

He continued: “We are grateful and pleased to have the support of a President who truly understands our platform, one who has used TikTok to express his own thoughts and perspectives, connecting with the world and generating more than 60 billion views of his content in the process.

“Rest assured, we will do everything in our power to ensure our platform thrives as your online home for limitless creativity and discovery, as well as the source of inspiration and joy for years to come. Thank you. More to come.”

