TikTok ‘Billionaire’ allegedly stabbed to death by mob outside nightclub  

A University student in Kenya was reportedly stabbed and hacked to death by a group outside of a nightclub.

On Sunday, November 17, a TikToker known as ‘Billionaire Evance Akoko’ was reportedly stabbed and “hacked” to death by a mob of motorcycle taxi drivers.

On the night of his death, Akoko, whose real name is Sospeter Onyango Osungo, was with several friends at a nightclub in Kibera, Kenya. After he offered to buy drinks for everyone at the establishment, he and his friends left and went to a different club.

There, he and his entourage were met with tension from the local bodaboda taxi operators. The term bodaboda translates to “border to border” as a way to describe how they drive passengers throughout Kenya.

Witnesses reported that Akoko allegedly threatened the bodaboda group with firearms. Intimidated, the group allegedly issued a brutal attack on the TikToker by stabbing and hacking his body to death.

TikTok: akoko.sirkal Kenyan police are still seeking information regarding the group of bodaboda who killed Akoko.

Akoko died at the scene and was later taken to the morgue for further forensic examination. His friends also sustained serious injuries during the attack from the bodaboda. Fortunately, the ‘Billionaire’s’ driver was able to escape and alert the police about the attack. Their vehicle was then impounded as evidence at the local police station.

Following the death of Akoko, Nairobi Police Commander, Adamson Bungei, publicly stated that officials are currently investigating the attack on the TikToker and his friends.

“Our department consistently opposes mob justice, as it constitutes a criminal offense,” Bungei said. “A dedicated team is investigating to apprehend all perpetrators.”

23-year-old Akoko, who was in his final year of obtaining his architectural degree from Kirinyaga University, often flaunted his wealth via social media by sharing posts about lavish outings and expensive cars.

Kenyan authorities are still looking for the group of bodaboda drivers who attacked Akoko and his friends.

