This TikToker’s content is so creepy she’s been labeled the site’s “most cursed account”

After NoahGlennCarter called out a TikToker for having a “cursed” and “creepy” account, they clapped back and defended their peculiar hobby.

Adult creator and TikToker cricketgirl1985, who restores animatronic toys from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s, was deemed the “most cursed account” on TikTok by popular influencer NoahGlennCarter.

The toys that cricketgirl1985 fixes up range from small to life-sized characters like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Mother Goose, generic dolls, and many more.

All of her toys have blinking eyes that are controlled by a system located inside the toy – some even talk. She also dresses up as popular animated characters and includes her animatronic toys in her cosplays.

While it’s a passion that cricketgirl1985 has, TikToker NoahGlennCarter called her account out in a viral video posted to the platform.

“This is the most cursed account on all of TikTok,” he said. “If you want to scare your friends, just show them this account. Many of their videos give off a very very eerie vibe.”

Noah also compared her TikToks to an “ARG,” which is a storyline posted in sequences. It is then up to the viewer to figure out how all of the videos fit together to portray one message.

After Noah went viral for his opinion, cricketgirl1985 clapped back in his comments by defending herself and her hobby.

“Hey, I’m not cursed. I collect old toys and make videos, I also have mascots (which are terrible) and they for some reason bring more viewers so they appear sometimes when I’m boosting views,” she wrote.

“I’m kind to all my followers and try to answer questions about old stuff and support them on their own pages! As you say it’s just a hobby… p.s if you’re using me for views on your account could you follow mine,” she concluded.

A viewer then added a comment, saying that cricketgirl1985 was “lucky” for being featured on Noah’s TikTok. Despite being called “creepy” and “cursed,” she replied and said the influencer was “nice.”

Though some viewers defended her animatronic toys, the reaction to Noah’s TikTok wasn’t as poorly received as his April 2023 video where he called singer Ariana Grande “too skinny.” After talking about the artist’s weight, Noah said he received death threats and other alarming messages.