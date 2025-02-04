Texas teens arrested for asking kids if they want to be ‘kidnapped’ blame “TikTok prank”

Two Texas teens were arrested for and charged with terroristic threats after they allegedly asked children if they wanted to get kidnapped.

Ever since it launched in 2016, TikTok has been the home for millions of viral videos from across the world.

The app has also been the home of some controversy, however, with one creator accidentally streaming a bank robbery and another arrested for shoplifting after posting a TikTok video with her alleged stolen haul.

On January 29, two teens in Kyle, Texas were arrested after asking children if they wanted to be kidnapped and blamed a “TikTok prank” for their actions.

Texas teens blame “TikTok prank” after arrest

“Two males were arrested after approaching children and asking if they wanted to be kidnapped,” said the Kyle Police Department in a post on X.

“At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old were walking home from Negley Elementary when the suspects followed and approached the children. The children immediately contacted their parents, who notified the Kyle Police Department.

“Upon arrival, the suspects told officers that they were repeating a TikTok prank.”

The police department also revealed that both teens were arrested on charges of terroristic threat and that the local school district has been notified of the incident.

The school district promptly sent a letter to parents about the incident, reminding them to teach their kids about stranger danger.

“We are glad the students are OK and we are proud of them for doing the right thing by immediately reporting this to their parents,” it reads. “Please remember to continue to reinforce teaching your children about stranger danger.”

This comes just after a bill banning TikTok in the US started on January 19, 2025. However, President Trump signed an order the next day preventing enforcement of the law until April 5.