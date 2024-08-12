Teens left in tears after being called “trash” by older woman at Taylor Swift concert

Two young sisters were saddened after an older woman harassed them during a Taylor Swift concert earlier this August.

During a Taylor Swift concert in Warsaw, Poland, this August, two teenage sisters were trying to film their time at the Eras Tour when an older woman interfered.

In a viral TikTok captured by one of the sisters, Neriya, a woman wearing black glasses and a bright pink top could be heard calling the girls “trash.”

As Neriya filmed the encounter, the woman was giggling at the negative comments she made.

The older concert-goer also acted surprised when the 15 and 16-year-old girls told her that they contacted their mom to have security escort her out for harassing them.

She also ducked out of the film’s frame when the sisters said they were going to expose her live on TikTok.

“Taylor Swift would be very disappointed… No, but seriously, I have never been harassed the way I was at the Taylor Swift concert the other night,” Neriya captioned her TikTok, which has boasted over 35M views.

“Being a teenage girl and having a group of grown women harass me and my sister for the only reason being our skin color – is an experience I’ll never forget.”

She continued, “Being an older sister watching my sister cry and get terribly upset because of someone so full of hate truly hurt my heart, and I hope this woman and her friends who helped and supported her get the karma they deserve.”

After viewers witnessed what the teenagers went through, they empathized with them and their sadness.

“The mean things I would say back omg. I’m so sorry you were treated this way. Not okay,” commented one.

“My lord, I’m so sorry. This woman is terrible to do this to a child. I’m so so sorry babe,” added another.

Despite Neriya and her sister threatening the woman with a security escort, it’s unknown if she was ever removed from the Taylor Swift concert.