Teen’s family tracks down his girlfriend in viral Christmas prank

A teenager’s worst nightmare came true on Christmas after he admitted to his “chaotic” family that he had a girlfriend.

Young love inevitably leads to heartbreak, but for one teenage boy, it led to utter embarrassment when his family found out he had a new girlfriend.

Fortunately, for the amusement of social media, the boy’s older cousin Addison captured the moment when his family found out the exciting news.

As the family opened Christmas gifts around the tree, they erupted in laughter and applauded the teen.

But that wasn’t all, his family then devised a plan to embarrass him the best way they could. In moments, a crew of about 20 people from his family tracked down his girlfriend so they could sing Christmas carols outside of her house.

“POV: Your family just found out your little cousin has a girlfriend and decided to show up to her house and Christmas carol,” Addison wrote on her viral TikTok, which boasted over 8M views.

“This is extreme,” the teenager said to his family, who were prepared with not only a variety of songs but instruments as well.

TikTok: addyjmo Teen reacts to his family’s idea of singing Christmas carols to his girlfriend.

Teen’s family sings ‘Jingle Bells’ to his girlfriend and her family

As several cars pulled up to his girlfriend’s home, his family hopped out and began to walk towards her doorstep.

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh, hey!” the family sang as the teen’s girlfriend and her family stood on their porch. The group even took a selfie together to remember the embarrassing moment.

Viewers of the viral encounter found the prank hilarious, with some agreeing that it was the “funniest thing” they had ever seen.

Others said that the boy’s embarrassment was exactly why they would never tell their family members private information about themselves.

“This is cute but this would be grounds for me never telling my family anything personal ever again,” commented one.

Some viewers even agreed that the teen’s family was the perfect family to marry into. “Now this is a cool family to marry into,” wrote one.

